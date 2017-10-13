Things you should know today: 10/13/17

Kelsey Johnson
It’s Boy Scouts vs. Girl Scouts as BSA moves to admit girls

FILE – In this May 23, 2012 file photo, Natalie Benson, 5, and Holly Sweezer, 6, carry extra flags as Boy and Girl Scouts place flags on each of the 5,000 headstones at the Grand Rapids Veterans State Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Mich. The Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 Boy Scouts of America announcement to admit girls throughout its ranks will transform what has been a mostly cordial relationship between the two iconic youth groups since the Girl Scouts of the USA was founded in 1912, two years after the Boy Scouts. (Katie Greene/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Leaders of the Girl Scouts of the USA voice their concern after the Boy Scouts of America announced they will be admitting girls throughout its ranks.

Social Security benefits to rise by 2 percent in 2018

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2013 file photo, the Social Security Administration’s main campus is seen in Woodlawn, Md. Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another small increase in benefits in 2018. Preliminary figures suggest an increase of around 2 percent. That would mean an extra $25 a month for the average beneficiary. The Social Security Administration is scheduled to announce the cost-of-living adjustment on Oct. 13, 2017.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

There will be a 2 percent increase in Social Security benefits in the coming year due to the increase in cost-of-living announced by the Social Security Administration. This will raise monthly benefits by about $25 dollars a month.

EPA orders cleanup at Texas toxic site flooded by Harvey

LM Otero
Member of the Texas Campaign for the Environment prepare to deliver over 2,300 letters from Texas families to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Region VI office in Dallas, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The letters are calling for saving federal cleanup programs under the Trump Administration. The EPA has approved a plan to remove sediments laced with highly toxic dioxin from a partially submerged Superfund site near Houston damaged during Hurricane Harvey. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Trump administration ordered two large corporations this week to pay $115 million to clean up a Texas toxic waste site that may have spread dangerous levels of pollution due to Hurricane Harvey flooding.

Stranger Things — Season 2 Trailer

In honor of Friday the 13th, Netflix released the latest trailer for the upcoming second season of “Stranger Things”.

