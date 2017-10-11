Things you should know today: 10/11/17

Taylor Zundel
Vegas Golden Knights rout Coyotes 5-2 in inspired home debut

John Locher
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland speaks during a ceremony to honor the first responders of the shooting in Las Vegas before an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 

The Vegas Golden Nights honored the first responders and victims of the Las Vegas shooting in their home opener with 58 seconds of silence and a pre-game ceremony.

 

California wildfires reduce years-long dreams to embers

Ben Margot
Luke Baier, left, and his wife Gina Baier look through the remains of their home in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. An onslaught of wildfires across a wide swath of Northern California broke out almost simultaneously then grew exponentially, swallowing up properties from wineries to trailer parks and tearing through both tiny rural towns and urban subdivisions. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

 

After entire neighborhoods caught fire in 15 minutes, only brick chimneys and laundry machines mark where homes once were. These wildfires are ranked among the deadliest in California history.

 

The Latest: Trump says Democrats want ‘MASSIVE tax increase’

Michael Conroy
In this Sept. 27, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in Indianapolis. Trump promised Americans “the largest tax cut in our country’s history,” but there’s not much in Trump’s plan to help low-income households. One independent analysis says low-income families would save about $60 a year. Another says their incomes would go up less than 1 percent. Congressional Republicans say the critiques are premature because the plan is incomplete.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 

President Donald Trump is advocating the biggest tax cut in history and building a southern border wall while Democrats “want MASSIVE tax increases and soft, crime producing borders.” Trumps plan would cut corporate tax rates from 35 to 20 percent.

 

Red Sox fire manager Farrell after 2nd straight ALDS defeat

Charles Krupa
In this Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, photo, Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell, left, argues with home plate umpire Mark Wegner, right, during the second inning of Game 4 of baseball’s American League Division Series against the Houston Astros in Boston. Boston’s playoffs hopes ended with its second straight exit in the division series. Changes this offseason could be at the top. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

 

The Red Sox manager, John Farrell, was fired less than 48 hours after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. His contract will run through the 2018 season.

 

Tourist trap terrifies with prank

A glass bridge tourist attraction in China’s Hebei Province has taken extra measures to add a bit of excitement for its visitors.

