Highlights from BYU colleges

College of Family, Home and Social Sciences
- Jonathan Wisco, BYU neuroscience associate professor, founded the Anatomy Academy, a program designed to help teach children about healthy living. Concerned about child obesity in America, Wisco sends BYU students to teach 5th and 6th graders how to take care of themselves. They are taught how to measure the amount of sugar in food and how the heart and blood cells work. They use real cow hearts and lungs to show how the organs function.
Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering and Technology
- BYU researchers made a major breakthrough by being the first to make microfluidic devices using a 3-D printer. The device is a tiny chip, less than 100 micrometers, that sorts out small structures like cells and disease biomarkers in samples like blood. BYU electrical engineering professor Greg Nordin and BYU chemistry professor Adam Woolley built a high resolution 3-D printer and used a custom-made resin to create the chip. Bryce Bickham, a BYU undergraduate who just finished his freshman year, also contributed to the research by finding the resin material.
David O. McKay School of Education
- Carol Wilkinson, associate professor at the David O. McKay School of Education, spent 11 years writing “The Field Is White: Harvest in the Three Counties of England.” The book documents the stories of early English converts from Gloucestershire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, England. It also includes the works of Wilford Woodruff and other missionaries from when they taught the United Brethren and other converts. Wilkinson worked on writing the book with Paul Peterson, the department chair of Church History and Doctrine, and Cynthia Doxey Green.
- The annual Arts Express Summer Conference for Elementary Educators, held in June, taught hundreds of parents, administrators and teachers from around the state about the arts. Sylvia Vardell and Janet Wong, coauthors of The Poetry Friday Anthology series, spoke in the conference about poetry and its benefits. The conference provided educators with hands-on learning experiences in incorporating the arts into their curriculum.
College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences
- BYU PhD student Conrad Rosenbrock, BYU engineering assistant professor Eric Homer and physics professor Gus Hart created a way to produce a “dictionary” of atomic structures. The team uses machine learning, a process that predicts trends in data by using computer algorithms. The information it provides helps connect the dots between a boundary and a property and explains the “why” and “how” of the material makeup. Their goal is to make developing materials easier and more efficient.
J. Reuben Clark Law School
- Gayla Sorenson, dean of admissions for BYU Law School, delivered the devotional address about advocacy on August 8. Sorenson encouraged listeners to become advocates for others and gave three guidelines for becoming an advocate: First, recognize we are called to be advocates; second, determine what key traits effective advocates have; and third, contemplate who and what to advocate for.
- BYU Law associate professor Aaron Nielson was announced as a new public member for the Administrative Conference of the United States on August 4. He is one of 101 total voting members who have backgrounds as senior federal officials, scholars, lawyers and others. The organization is an independent federal agency that offers expert advice to federal agencies, the U.S. Congress and the president.
Library
- The Creativity, Innovation and Design Studio is a teaching space in the Harold B. Lee Library dedicated giving students a space for fostering creative thinking and problem-solving. Students from all majors and backgrounds are invited to collaborate on solutions to today’s societal issues. The group is currently accepting applications for the fall. The application deadline is Tuesday, August 15.