LDS Church releases, excommunicates Elder James J. Hamula

Elder James J. Hamula, a member of the Quorum of the Seventy, was excommunicated by the LDS First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Monday, August 7.

Hamula, A BYU alumnus, was sustained to the Quorum of the Seventy on April 5, 2008. He served as Assistant Executive Director of the Church History Department from 2014 to 2016, and most recently as Executive Director of the Correlation Department.

He delivered two General Conference addresses, one in April 2008 and another in October 2014.

“This morning, James J. Hamula was released as a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, following Church disciplinary action by the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles,” church spokesman Eric Hawkins said.

The church also confirmed to the Deseret News that “this action was not taken because of disillusionment or apostasy.”

