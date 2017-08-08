BYU ROC passes now available for purchase

BYU’s ROC passes went on sale Monday, Aug. 7, causing excitement among students for the upcoming sports seasons.

Campbell Hofstetter, a BYU student studying exercise science, said he plans to buy his ROC pass as soon as possible.

“Now that ROC passes are for sale, it just makes me that much more excited for this upcoming year,” Hofstetter said. “I am looking forward to being at all the games and cheering on our Cougars each week.”

ROC passes are available for purchase to all current BYU students. They allow students to attend every regular season, NCAA-sponsored home sporting event at BYU. General admission seating in the ROC section at sporting events is on a first-come, first-serve basis with the ROC Pass.

The passes are selling for $150 with football, or $80 without football and can be purchased at https://byutickets.com/roc-pass.

Each student can buy one guest pass, which is down from last year’s limit of three per student, for $220.

Ben Jones, a junior at BYU and dedicated Cougar fan, said he thinks even with the price increase, the pass is still well worth it.

“It’s $150 for a whole season of NCAA sports,” Jones said. “If you go to three football games, it pays for itself. Plus, that doesn’t take into account that it also gets you into all home BYU men’s and women’s basketball games, women’s soccer games, men’s and women’s volleyball games.”

An estimated 15,000 ROC passes were sold last year, according to ROC President Zach Hosman. Some ROC pass holders are known to camp out for every football game. The ROC section in the Marriott Center was filled to capacity during the BYU-Gonzaga game in February.

BYU nursing student Savannah Stowell considers herself a Cougar fan and said part of the reason she came to BYU was because of BYU athletics.

“Buying a ROC pass is literally a number-one priority for me because I absolutely love the atmosphere of the student section,” she said. “Everyone unites in this excitement and love for the game and the team, and it’s honestly one of my favorite things about going to BYU.”

BYU biology major Bryan Earl said he regularly camps out for and attends BYU games.

“I love that the ROC always has so much energy,” Earl said. “We are one of the loudest student sections in the nation. I want to buy a ROC pass so that I can cheer on the Cougars and just be a part of all that.”

Hosman said BYU has one of the best home football schedules ever this year — with games against teams like Boise State, Utah and Wisconsin — making the ROC pass well worth it.

“It’s awesome and everyone should buy one,” Hosman said.