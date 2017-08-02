Things you should know today: 8/2/17

Trump signs bill imposing sanctions on Russia

In this photo taken July 26, 2017, President Donald Trump pauses while speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The White House announced that President Trump signed a bill Wednesday morning that will impose new sanctions on Russia. In response, Russia drops it’s number of U.S. diplomats.

 

Apple takes Dow over 22,000 points; other stocks are mixed

FILE – In this Friday, Nov. 13, 2015, file photo, the American flag flies above the Wall Street entrance to the New York Stock Exchange. A big gain from Apple, early Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, sent the Dow Jones industrial average above 22,000 for the first time. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

While other industries drop, Apple gains, sending the Dow Jones industrial average over 22,000.

 

Mountain lion killed after charging at Utah police officer

1-2 year old male cougar shot after wandering into a residential area of Salt Lake City. The 70-pound mountain lion was found by an ambulance crew around 3:15 a.m. Monday.

 

The Latest: Los Angeles reaches deal to host 2028 Games

FILE – This Feb. 13, 2008, file photo shows the facade of The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. It was announced Monday, July 31, 2017, that Los Angeles has reached an agreement with international Olympic leaders that will open the way for the city to host the 2028 Summer Games, while ceding the 2024 Games to rival Paris. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

After ceding to France for the 2024 Olympic bid, Los Angeles leaders celebrate an agreement to host the 2028 Olympic Summer Games.

 

Renowned Utah wildflower trail overrun with visitors

The small budget in Alta, UT isn’t enough to keep up with recreational demands of local canyon hotspots. The Cecret Lake trailhead holds 60 parking spots, but sees nearly 2,000 people.

 

Preacher Lawson Talks about being catfished, on America’s Got Talent.

Ever been on a first date that didn’t turn out the way you expected? Preacher Lawson, professional comedian went on America’s Got Talent to tell his story about being catfished.

 

