Things you should know today: 8/2/17

The White House announced that President Trump signed a bill Wednesday morning that will impose new sanctions on Russia. In response, Russia drops it’s number of U.S. diplomats.

While other industries drop, Apple gains, sending the Dow Jones industrial average over 22,000.

1-2 year old male cougar shot after wandering into a residential area of Salt Lake City. The 70-pound mountain lion was found by an ambulance crew around 3:15 a.m. Monday.

After ceding to France for the 2024 Olympic bid, Los Angeles leaders celebrate an agreement to host the 2028 Olympic Summer Games.

The small budget in Alta, UT isn’t enough to keep up with recreational demands of local canyon hotspots. The Cecret Lake trailhead holds 60 parking spots, but sees nearly 2,000 people.

Ever been on a first date that didn’t turn out the way you expected? Preacher Lawson, professional comedian went on America’s Got Talent to tell his story about being catfished.