The Latest: Los Angeles reaches deal to host 2028 Games

He says America shines brightly during the Games and “LA 2028 will be no exception.”

LA officials announced earlier Monday that they had reached a tentative deal with Olympic organizers to host the 2028 Games, ceding 2024 to rival Paris.

Trump congratulated the United States Olympic Committee and the privately run committee behind the LA bid, saying its plan “demonstrates the best in American creativity, innovation and hospitality.”

Trump calls himself a proud supporter of the 2028 Games in LA.

6 p.m.

Los Angeles leaders are celebrating an agreement with Olympic organizers to host the 2028 Summer Games.

The city had sought to win the 2024 Games, but ended up agreeing to wait four more years.

The agreement follows a vote earlier this month by the International Olympic Committee to seek an unusual deal to award the 2024 and 2028 Games simultaneously.

Paris is the only city left to host the 2024 Games.

Mayor Eric Garcetti says 2028 was a better deal for the city that could bring hundreds of millions of dollars more to Los Angeles.

He tells reporters Monday gathered at a soccer stadium near Los Angeles that 2028 “was too good to pass up.”

Garcetti says the IOC is expected to ratify the twin Olympic arrangement in September.