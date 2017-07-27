Things you should know today: 7/27/17

Trump bans transgenders from military service, divides veterans in Congress
Trump announced on Wednesday transgenders would not be allowed to serve in the military due to medical costs. This decision reverses the Obama administration directive issued in 2016 allowing open transgender service.
Ohio State Fair ride kills man, seven injured
A bystander at the Ohio State Fair captured a video of the Fire Ball ride swinging in the air when it suddenly crashed into something, sending part of the ride flying off.
Republicans trying to unite behind ‘skinny repeal’ to remove unpopular parts of Obamacare
After not receiving enough votes, Senate Republicans are looking at lowering their sights at a “skinny bill” to undo only parts of Obamacare. Even with this lowest-common-denominator approach, they still may not have the votes.
Tinder couple of three years goes viral, meets for the first time
Two college students messaged back and forth on Tinder, keeping up an inside joke until one of them posted the messages on Twitter.