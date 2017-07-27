Things you should know today: 7/27/17

Trump bans transgenders from military service, divides veterans in Congress

Jacquelyn Martin
People hold up “equality flags” on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, during an event held by Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., in support of transgender members of the military. The protest came in response to President Donald Trump’s declaration that he wants transgender people barred from serving in the U.S. military “in any capacity,” citing “tremendous medical costs and disruption.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Trump announced on Wednesday transgenders would not be allowed to serve in the military due to medical costs. This decision reverses the Obama administration directive issued in 2016 allowing open transgender service.

 

Ohio State Fair ride kills man, seven injured

Jim Woods
Authorities stand near the Fire Ball amusement ride after the ride malfunctioned injuring several at the Ohio State Fair, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Some of the victims were thrown from the ride when it malfunctioned Wednesday night, said Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin. (Jim Woods/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

A bystander at the Ohio State Fair captured a video of the Fire Ball ride swinging in the air when it suddenly crashed into something, sending part of the ride flying off.

 

Republicans trying to unite behind ‘skinny repeal’ to remove unpopular parts of Obamacare

J. Scott Applewhite
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who returned to Capitol Hill after being diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain cancer, leaves the chamber after the Republican-run Senate rejected a GOP proposal to scuttle President Barack Obama’s health care law on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Washington. President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have been stymied by opposition from within the Republican ranks. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

After not receiving enough votes, Senate Republicans are looking at lowering their sights at a “skinny bill” to undo only parts of Obamacare. Even with this lowest-common-denominator approach, they still may not have the votes.

 

Tinder couple of three years goes viral, meets for the first time

 

 

Two college students messaged back and forth on Tinder, keeping up an inside joke until one of them posted the messages on Twitter.

Julianna Caccam

