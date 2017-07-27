Things you should know today: 7/27/17

Trump announced on Wednesday transgenders would not be allowed to serve in the military due to medical costs. This decision reverses the Obama administration directive issued in 2016 allowing open transgender service.

A bystander at the Ohio State Fair captured a video of the Fire Ball ride swinging in the air when it suddenly crashed into something, sending part of the ride flying off.

After not receiving enough votes, Senate Republicans are looking at lowering their sights at a “skinny bill” to undo only parts of Obamacare. Even with this lowest-common-denominator approach, they still may not have the votes.

Tinder couple of three years goes viral, meets for the first time