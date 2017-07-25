Readers’ Forum

Cannon Center breakfast hours

The Cannon Center breakfast hours for spring and summer term are from 6:30 to 9 in the morning. They should be extended to end at 10. The administrators of the Cannon Center might know breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but do they understand why? This important meal leads to an increase of energy throughout the day and in turn lowers the chance of crashing in the afternoon. Adding one more hour to breakfast would help many students get the health benefits that come along with eating this important meal.

When students are trying to balance studies, church, friends and work, having constant energy is crucial to success in and out of the classroom. There are many times in the morning where I just need the motivation of getting to my scrambled eggs and crispy bacon to get out the door. The Cannon Center administrators might ask, “Why don’t students just wake up earlier?” To this question I would answer, students are not getting enough sleep in the first place. Lack of sleep can lead to sickness, feelings of stress, depression, and even a decline in GPA. The current Cannon Center hours are implying that students need to choose between sleep or breakfast, but students need both to succeed.

During the fall and winter semesters at BYU, breakfast at the Cannon Center does not close until 10. Because of this, it should not have a problem with extending hours. Changing breakfast hours would not only help students better access their meal plans, but it would help The Cannon Center itself. Having longer breakfast hours would bring a larger appeal for more students to apply for a meal plan. Better accessibility could be a major selling point for students who live on and off campus. This boost in business would also help the economy on campus.

It has been two weeks and I still have not gone to breakfast for a meal at the Cannon Center. My first class is at 10 in the morning; consequently, I wake up at 9. I would love to stop by for a quick meal in the morning, but waking up earlier to eat is just not worth it for me. Two simple solutions could be either continuing a full breakfast until 10, or switching to a more conservative plan after 9 a.m. Minimal worker attention would be required if they kept a few stations open, such as the cereal, waffle, and fruit and vegetable stations. This would give students a quick, healthy and easy way to start their day.

— Mason Tullis

Spokane, Washington

No judgment here

Two years ago, my parents signed off on my baptismal papers and my life changed forever. My parents started going to church with me, I went to Brigham Young University, my little sister was baptized and our constant bickering turned into love and support for each other. I will forever be grateful for the missionaries that taught me. But as someone who has been benefitted by those who served, there has also been negative judgement for those that did not serve. That is unacceptable.

In our Mormon culture, men at least 18 without any physical, mental or emotional disabilities are expected to go on missions. This category of males has been expected to serve a mission since diapers, but what I have seen is that those who do not go are treated differently by fellow students, girls of interest, family, etc. I see missions as two years of growth, service and dedication to the Lord and the people they encounter, but if a male decides to not go, or is not able to go, that is not a call to look at them with judgmental eyes. Men should not feel as though they are lesser than others or no longer suitable for marriage because of this.

My older brother, who is going on 24, did not serve a mission and has received a great deal of negative responses because of it. He has been a victim of hurtful assumptions, such as him not having a strong enough testimony, him not being worthy to go and him falling away from the church. Girls have told him that they do not find someone who has not served a mission as worthy of going to the temple with. Sadly, this is what these men go through.

There are men and women who suffer from very real mental, emotional and physical disabilities that hinder them from being able to serve, even though the desire is there. Although a formal mission call was not given to these individuals, they can still be missionaries in their hearts by serving, spreading love and positivity, and bringing the sweet messages of the gospel to those around them. It is not just with a nametag that these things can be done.

Not to offend anyone, but some of the most benevolent people I have met did not serve a mission, and some of the most self-centered people I know did. The truth is, spiritual growth and the development of Christ-like qualities is a daily effort. Our Mormon culture has many beautiful aspects to it, but we need to remember to reflect on ourselves and make sure no one is feeling put down or discouraged.

— Denisse Pereira

Southlake Texas