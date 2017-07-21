Police Beat: July 18-24

BYU

Theft

July 17 – An officer responded to a noise complaint at Helaman Halls at 12:04 a.m. and located a group of individuals in a closed area. The individuals were escorted from the area.

July 18 – An individual reported two backpacks taken from the Richards Building soccer field. It was discovered that the backpacks had been picked up by a sports camp leader. The backpacks were found and given back to the owners.

July 18 – A visitor to campus reported his computer had been taken from a restroom in the Life Sciences Building. The computer, valued at $1,200, was found under a couch on the same floor in the Life Sciences Building.

Provo

Theft

July 17 – A property theft was reported around 7 p.m. near 1500 Merlin Drive.

July 17 – Shoplifting was reported around 9 p.m. near 500 Center Street.

July 17 – Fraud was reported around 5 p.m. near 1 South 300 West.

July 18 – The individual pictured below is wanted for questioning in a credit card fraud investigation. Call Detective Chris Chambers at 801-852-7306 with any information. The suspect’s vehicle is also shown.

Assault

July 17 – A simple assault was reported around 12 p.m. near 1300 East 300 North.

July 18 – A transient man was arrested after assaulting and molesting a woman and assaulting her children at their residence after the woman told the man he could not drive her vehicle.

Drugs

July 17 – Possession of meth was reported around 6 p.m. near 700 Freedom Boulevard.

Orem

Burglary

July 18 – A residential breaking and entering burglary occurred around 7 a.m. at 1 W. Orem Blvd.

July 18 – A residential burglary occurred around 9 a.m. at 1100 E. 300 N.

Shooting

July 20 – Police responded to reports of a shooting at 515 E. 1834 S. The victim was a 53-year-old male and the suspect was a 60-year-old-male. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a single shot to the chest, and the suspect was taken into custody.