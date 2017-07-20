Things you should know today: 7/20/17

Sen. McCain gets clot removed, diagnosed with aggressive brain tumor

FILE – In this July 11, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington. McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumor after a blood clot was removed. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Arizona Senator and Republican presidential candidate in 2008 John McCain got a blood clot removed from above his left eye last Friday only to find he has an aggressive brain tumor known as a glioblastoma. He and his family are still considering what treatment to continue with.

 

Trump embraces Russia despite advice not to

In this July 7, 2017 photo, US President Donald Trump, left, and Juliana Awada, the wife of Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri, speak during a dinner in the Kleiner Saal, or “small hall,” at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany, during the G-20 summit. (Kay Nietfeld/pool photo via AP)

President Trump and President Vladmir Putin had an extended dinner conversation this week. Although this is not against protocol, it was considered unusual and risky without a U.S. translator present.

 

OJ Simpson will plead for freedom on live TV

FILE – In this March 24, 1978 file photo, O.J. Simpson, left, smiles next to San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. at a news conference where the 49ers announced that Simpson had been traded to them from the Buffalo Bills, in San Francisco. Simpson, the former football star, TV pitchman and now Nevada prison inmate, will have a lot going for him when he appears before state parole board members Thursday, July 20, 2017, seeking his release after more than eight years for an ill-fated bid to retrieve sports memorabilia. (AP Photo/Sal Veder, file)

 

Alicia Keys heads up WE Day with cute video

