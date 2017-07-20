Things you should know today: 7/20/17

Sen. McCain gets clot removed, diagnosed with aggressive brain tumor
Arizona Senator and Republican presidential candidate in 2008 John McCain got a blood clot removed from above his left eye last Friday only to find he has an aggressive brain tumor known as a glioblastoma. He and his family are still considering what treatment to continue with.
Trump embraces Russia despite advice not to
President Trump and President Vladmir Putin had an extended dinner conversation this week. Although this is not against protocol, it was considered unusual and risky without a U.S. translator present.
