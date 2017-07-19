BYU Football: multiple players named to award watch lists

BYU football announced that multiple players have been named to various award watch lists for the upcoming season.

Quarterback Tanner Mangum was named to the Maxwell Award watch list on July 10 and the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award watch list today.

The Maxwell Award has been given to the college football player of the year by Maxwell Football Club every year since 1937.

Former BYU quarterback and current Offensive Coordinator Ty Detmer won BYU’s only Maxwell Award in 1990.

BYU has won four Davey O’Brien Awards — more than any other school — with the most recent being Detmer’s award in 1991.

The award is given to the nation’s best quarterback and is the oldest national quarterback award.

BYU quarterback Jim McMahon won the Davey O’Brien Award in 1981 — the first year it was awarded.

Linebacker Fred Warner was named to the 23rd annual Chuck Bednarik and 2017 Wuerffel Trophy watch lists this week.

The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995 while the Wuerffel Trophy honors the college football player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Additionally, senior punter Jonny Linehan was named to the 2017 Ray Guy Award preseason watch list.

The Ray Guy Award honors the nation’s top punter each year. Linehan helped BYU rank No. 6 nationally in average opponent punt returns.

Also, senior center Tejan Koroma was named to the Rimington Award watch list, which is awarded to the nation’s best Divison I center.

BYU opens fall camp next week in preparation for the season opener against Portland State on Aug. 26.