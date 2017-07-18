Readers’ Forum

This week’s forum comes from the Facebook comments on the story “Students, faculty discuss campus political climate.” Comments are unedited.

BYU’s political climate

I think this is wonderful because it shows how our religious beliefs can be reconciled with both major political parties on most issues. This way I hope there will be less Mormon cultural pressure to stand on any one political side. And hopefully less judging. There are a lot of self- righteous people on both sides who have confused their political leanings with religious teachings. Of course there are issues that the church has made specific stands on, but those are few.

— Marsha Sisco

It’s the same story that repeats itself in the Book of Mormon… they get too prosperous and all turn into flaming liberals with trinkets and tinkling cymbals

— Merrill Weinheimer

As a point of fact the Republican Party is also getting more liberal (citing the healthcare bill as one reference point), so that isn’t surprising. More newsworthy would be that more are voting Democratic.

— Shaun Morgan

Also, my views have evolved and changed over time. My principles have stayed the same, but my policy approaches have become more nuanced.

— Alex Kolkena

— Evan Chrisney

— Richie Angel

TL; DR Abortion is murder, Socialism is evil, both parties are corrupt

— Michael Thompson

— Brad Wake

— Aaron Smith

— Eric CM Wolford

— Aurelio Rodriguez

The Church teaches that there are good and faithful members in both parties, and that Latter-day Saints can and should be members of both. The one party rule/Democrats are bad idea (such as the one Dallas espouses) in Mormon culture is actually contrary to church doctrine.

—Kwaku M. El

All this article proves is that people are getting fed up with the stupidity overtaking the Republican party.

—Abram Beazer

Millennials do not remember when America was still great. You have to realize there is a problem in order to fix it. 90% of Americans have a quality of life worse than people making minimum wage in the 1950’s.

—CJ Pennington

The BYU College Republicans club is run by liberals anyway and the school won’t allow for additional (conservative) political groups. There’s no conservative voice on campus.

—Richie Angel

Of course the article was written by a Journalism Major so… They have to get used to exaggerating if they want to work in their chosen field.

— Jimmie Meadows

—Erin Tanner