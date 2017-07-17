Police Beat: July 10-17

BYU

Criminal Mischief

July 10 – An individual reported finding damage to a cloth-covered bench in the J. Reuben Clark Building.

July 11 – An officer responded to a report of graffiti found at the Richards Building. A report was filed with the Grounds Office for clean-up.

Extortion

July 11 – An individual reported another individual had tried extorting funds on social media at Helaman Halls.

Provo

Burglary

July 11 – A Provo man burglarized a home, taking a MacBook Pro, a Canon DSLR camera and close to $1,400 in jewelry. Police were able to locate and arrest the suspect, who also had meth and marijuana. The man has been arrested 40 times in Utah County and recently completed a 5-year prison sentence.

Theft

Jul 11 – A bike was reported stolen at 700 N. 700 E.

July 12 – Property was reported stolen from a vehicle at 900 N. 50 E.

July 13 – A bike was reported stolen at 700 E. 750 N.

Drugs

July 11 – An individual was found in possession of meth near 300 W. Center Street.

July 12 – An individual was found in possession of meth near 600 N. University Ave.

July 13 – An individual was found in possession of meth near 800 W. 100 N.

July 14 – An individual was found in possession of drug paraphernalia near 300 E. 200 N.

July 14 – An individual was found in possession of marijuana near 1100 E. 300 N.

Orem

Drugs

July 12 – An officer stopped a car that had no license plates. There were many warrants out for the driver, who was arrested. A drug dog also sniffed out heroin in the man’s car.

July 13 – An officer stopped a car for making an improper turn. The driver failed sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI.

July 16 – Police found a man passed out in a bathroom stall at a local business after he had been huffing air duster. Medics attended to the man, who was given a ticket.

Car Theft

July 13 – Police broke up an argument between a man and a woman in a church parking lot. They later found out the individuals were suspects in a car theft and credit card fraud at Target. The two were arrested.

Argument

July 13 – Police broke up a man and a woman who were arguing over yard work that needed to be done.

Theft

July 14 – A woman reported her daughter’s tablet had been stolen while it was sitting out at a local laundromat. After police viewed video surveillance, they were able to identify and locate the suspect, who said he was holding onto the tablet for safekeeping.

Exposure

July 16 – Police issued a warning to a man who was walking around City Center Park with his shirt and pants undone.