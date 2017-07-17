BYU Museum of Peoples and Cultures teaches children archaeological skills

The Museum of Peoples and Cultures provides hands-on activities for children Tuesdays and Thursdays Mornings at the Museum. The children learn about archaeology, architecture and animal through these interactive activities.

BYU anthropology student Kelsey Ellis and history student Brianna Selph taught approximately 40 children about archaeology during the first week of Mornings at the Museum, on July 11 and 13.

The children searched for beads and arrowheads in the Dig Box as one of their activities, just like a real archaeological dig. The children were taught about different tools archaeologists use, shells that were used for trading and pots used for everyday life.

“I think it is important for (my children) to learn about other cultures and know that it is a science,” said BYU alumna April Durrant, who studied archaeology. “I brought them to see what I did.”

Other parents had similar desires for their children.

“I brought my children to learn of the past and of different people and cultures,” said Nikol Larsen, a mother of six children.

The event required approximately two months to plan and happens yearly during summer break.

“It’s so fulfilling to see families come and find discovery,” Ellis said.

The museum plans multiple activities throughout the year to teach the public about different cultures and people.

The Museum of Peoples and Culture will also host a Family Home Evening: Passports event July 17 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event is catered to BYU students, families and young adults and include people from around the world discussing their heritage and teaching attendees about different cultures.

“This event will help people see how different these cultures are and their impact in creating our community here in Utah,” Selph said.