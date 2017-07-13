Things you should know today: 7/13/2017

New McConnell health bill contains plan sought by Sen. Cruz
In the latest attempt to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to terms set forth by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah hasn’t been involved in the crafting of the latest version of the amendment.
US charging 412 in health fraud schemes worth $1.3 billion
U.S. prosecutors have charged over 400 people with taking part in health care fraud and opioid scams. Consequences are steep for the doctors, nurses and facilities involved.
Macron: Talks with Trump are ‘obvious and indispensable’
French President Emmanuel Macron met with U.S. President Donald Trump Thursday to “find common ground on security, defense and other issues.” After the president’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord and the summit held in Germany last week, efforts are still being made to find some common ground with the U.S.
‘America’s Got Talent’ pays tribute to contestant who passed away
“America’s Got Talent” aired contest Brandon Rogers audition on Tuesday after he died in a car crash a month before on June 11. The show aired the audition at the request of the family to honor his memory.