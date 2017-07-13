Summer love

I am stuck in a boring summer job. What should I put on my resume to make it look interesting?

Many students have a boring summer job, probably till junior year, if lucky. Our column is about answering students’ questions, but you asked the wrong one. Try this. I have a typical summer job. What am I learning of value, for my future career? Just like college courses, your summer job is teaching you skills. Since it is vacation and a time to relax, you probably do not realize it. Here are reflections from students about their summer employment. Shortly, you will be interviewing for full-time employment. This is what you say at your interview.

Being in the work place, even with a summer job, puts you in a team with others. Vital working skills can be learned, such as cooperation, problem solving and sharing. Studying is usually a solitary task, just you and an exam or paper. Tell the interviewer you learned to be part of a team. Unlike school, not everything you did gave personal credit.

Money management is critical now and for the rest of your life. Get a head start through your summer job. Use this time to manage income and expenses. Learn what your time and work is worth in monetary value. You can say at an interview that you learned to manage your schedule and budget.

Now that you left home, discipline is a quality you need for work and life. Being puncture for work and efficient in your job are both lessons from your summer job. This one means you should show up for your interview on time and be prepared.

Next, you want to be actively networking and making connections. A boss or manager can be listed as a reference on your résumé. The senior managers you meet at work are typically established members of your community. Likely, they know staff at the next job you seek, recalls summer warehouse crew, at a high-tech, ADA sign manufacturer. At an interview, you can discuss the managers you impressed at your job.

Did your routine job prepare you to supervise and managers others? You may someday manage others who do not have a college degree. Motivation is key for any job. Your hands-on experience showed you a real working environment, recalls summertime carpet cleaners. You can now talk about the importance of motivating your team.

You would rather lay on a beach. But the above examples show you are still learning this summer.

Written by Martin J. Young, former correspondent for Asia Times.