Scholarship scramble

I was lucky enough to get scholarship, on top of my student loans. I need to go home and help my mother for a few months. Any problem with my scholarship?

Your question is very important to many students. The possible loss of college funds can jeopardize your whole education. Each year, nearly $50 billion in grants and scholarships is awarded to college students, coming from the government and a long list of others donor sources. Some funds come with requirements you must meet, for the life of the scholarship. This information should be reviewed by everyone receiving funds, to avoid difficulty.

Getting a scholarship was the hard part, losing it can be easier. Learn and beware of these scenarios where you can lose your scholarship. Lack of discipline is one of the highest cited reasons for loss of a scholarship. Grant providers want satisfaction that funding your education was a good investment. Hard work, diligence and social responsibility should be shown at all times. Lesson: this means toning down what you post on social media and how you conduct yourself in and out of college, advises a design scholarship provider.

Make sure you are totally familiar with the eligibility requirements of your scholarship. Some will have limits on taking time off or studying abroad, so be aware of them. This was asked by our questioner. You may indeed be breaking the terms of your scholarship.

Misuse of scholarship funds is certainly an issue. Many providers are specific about the allocation of funds: tuition, accommodation, books or living expenses. You must learn what you can spend and how you spend it.

Satisfactory Academic Progress is a stipulation of many scholarships. Failing to meet academic standards and progress towards your degree will not be condoned by your scholarship provider.

Switching subjects or colleges may also conflict with your scholarship provisions. Some allow only specific majors or choice of university enrollment. Switching is possible, but seek approval first.

Student status requirements vary and can result in a loss of scholarship. Most require a minimum level of enrollment. Find out what your college classifies as full-time or part-time study and how many credit hours this entails. If you drop a course and fall below full-time status, there may be a grace period to resolve it.

Additional activities and courses maybe required as part of the scholarship agreement. These depend on your area of study but can include community service, sports or military service and training.

Even if your funding is threatened, ask about your scholarship’s reinstatement policies, because you may get a second chance.

Written by Nadeem Ghori, President of Webplex, a digital analytics agency.