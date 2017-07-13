Global religious harassment increases

Christians face harassment in more countries than any other religious group, and most harassment takes place in Christian-majority countries, according to the Pew Research Center.

This comes as part of a global trend of increasing religious harassment, particularly for Muslims in Europe.

Christians make up a majority of the U.S. population at 70.6 percent. In Utah, the rate is just higher than the national average, with 73 percent of the adult population identifying as Christian in 2015, according to the Pew Research Center.

BYU Law professor Elizabeth Clark said despite America’s legacy as an advocate and global role model for religious freedom, Christians and people of other faiths in the U.S. are still harassed.

“I think that religious beliefs are often at the core of individuals’ identity and meaning, and thus religion will likely remain a source of significant disagreement among many,” Clark said. “I think that religious discrimination still happens.”

Clark said religious persecution is deeply harmful because it can destabilize a country by increased violence and social hostilities. Religious freedom, on the other hand, is correlated with increased political and civil rights, economic growth and education for women and reduced amount of GDP spent on military and other social goods, Clark said.