Things you should know for today: 7/7/17

Grins and handshakes as Trump encounters Putin for 1st time

Evan Vucci
President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Hamburg. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged pleasantries ahead of their scheduled meeting at the Group of 20 economic summit. The two leaders are expected on Friday to further discuss the conflict in Syria in addition to other important issues.

 

GOP leader says he’ll rework health bill, but offers Plan B

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to members of the media after a ribbon cutting ceremony for exit 30 on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Austin Anthony/Daily News via AP)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell revealed that he plans to create a new bill in about a week that would replace much of President Obama’s own health care legislation. However, McConnell also acknowledged that other measures may have to be taken if efforts fall short.

 

Finder of potential game-changing Earhart pix tells story

This undated photo discovered in the U.S. National Archives by Les Kinney shows people on a dock in Jaluit Atoll, Marshall Islands. A new documentary film proposes that this image shows aviator Amelia Earhart, seated third from right, gazing at what may be her crippled aircraft loaded on a barge. The documentary “Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence,” which airs Sunday, July 9, 2017, on the History channel, argues that Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, crash-landed in the Japanese-held Marshall Islands, were picked up by Japanese military and that Earhart was taken prisoner. (Office of Naval Intelligence/U.S. National Archives via AP)

A retired federal agent believes that he has found evidence of Amelia Earhart alive and well after crash-landing in the Pacific Ocean. Experts are still split in their opinions concerning the legitimacy of this claim.

 

Tesla agrees to build world’s largest lithium ion battery in Australia

Tesla Inc. has agreed to produce a giant battery farm to solve the Australian energy crisis. Tesla has agreed to finish the project in 100 days or it will be completely free.

 

Eric Baker

Eric is a senior at BYU studying Communications with an emphasis in News Media.

Archives