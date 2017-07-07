Things you should know for today: 7/7/17

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged pleasantries ahead of their scheduled meeting at the Group of 20 economic summit. The two leaders are expected on Friday to further discuss the conflict in Syria in addition to other important issues.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell revealed that he plans to create a new bill in about a week that would replace much of President Obama’s own health care legislation. However, McConnell also acknowledged that other measures may have to be taken if efforts fall short.

A retired federal agent believes that he has found evidence of Amelia Earhart alive and well after crash-landing in the Pacific Ocean. Experts are still split in their opinions concerning the legitimacy of this claim.

Tesla agrees to build world’s largest lithium ion battery in Australia