BYU to offer commemorative LaVell merchandise

BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe announced on Twitter that licensed retail merchandise featuring the commemorative LaVell patch will be available for purchase in August.

Coug Nation will begin seeing LaVell logo'd products in early August. Licensed merchandise will include patches, shirts and hats in retail. — Tom Holmoe (@TomHolmoe) July 6, 2017

The patch was revealed during BYU football’s media day on June 23 during the State of the Program address.

Images of the patch began circulating around social media, and fans wanted to see it on more gear besides the coaches’ polos and players’ jerseys.

@TomHolmoe how many RT's for this dream to become a reality? pic.twitter.com/3o7cNIRNcv — Russell Nam Pham (@russellnampham) June 23, 2017

The message reached Holmoe, and the gears began turning to turn the fans’ desire into reality.

Cougs, Working on your dreams. Will have some info shortly… https://t.co/mUbLw1FSjN — Tom Holmoe (@TomHolmoe) June 30, 2017

Holmoe added in another tweet that royalties from the merchandise will be split between BYU and one of LaVell’s favorite charities, the Boys and Girls Club of Utah County.

Thank you for giving fans the opportunity to honor LaVell Edwards too. Glad that the royalties will be shared with the boys and girls club. — Keith Despain (@sleeplessknYght) July 7, 2017