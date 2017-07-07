BYU to offer commemorative LaVell merchandise

Dani Jardine
The LaVell patch will be worn all season by players and coaches. Tom Holmoe announced that licensed merchandise will be available in August. (Dani Jardine)

BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe announced on Twitter that licensed retail merchandise featuring the commemorative LaVell patch will be available for purchase in August.

The patch was revealed during BYU football’s media day on June 23 during the State of the Program address.

Images of the patch began circulating around social media, and fans wanted to see it on more gear besides the coaches’ polos and players’ jerseys.

The message reached Holmoe, and the gears began turning to turn the fans’ desire into reality.

Holmoe added in another tweet that royalties from the merchandise will be split between BYU and one of LaVell’s favorite charities, the Boys and Girls Club of Utah County.

