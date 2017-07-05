Generational labels useful to researchers, but can perpetuate stereotypes

Politicians, researchers, marketers, educators and religious leaders use generational labels to discuss particular age-based societal groups, the youngest two generations being Generation Y (Millennials) and Generation Z.

Sisters Hannah Parry and Ruby Waite, both BYU students, fall on either side of the generational split. Parry was born in 1994 and Waite in 1998. They identify with their generations in some ways and split from their generations in others.

“We don’t really represent the stereotypes,” Parry said.

A generation is a social cohort of people in roughly the same age group. Each generation includes people born during 15- to 20- year periods, according to the Pew Research Center.

Generational labels help researchers track a group of people throughout their lives, and they offer insights into group experiences and characteristics. These insights can be useful for companies, educators, marketers and many others.

Millennial Branding founder Dan Schawbel researches generations — particularly the Millennial Generation — and advises companies and millennials on how to “bridge the gap.”

“The biggest difference is that we have a delayed adulthood because the economic recession of 2008 put us in debt and has caused many to be underemployed. As a result, we are putting off many life decisions from home ownership to children,” Schawbel, a millennial himself, said. “Older generations never had (a combined) $1.43 trillion in student loan debt on top of being impoverished.”

Generalizations of generations can be helpful in understanding a particular societal group, but the generalizations do not define an individual.

The Pew Research Center pointed out in a report that while its researchers study generations, there are inherent problems with dividing people into these groups.

“Generational analysis has a long and distinguished place in social science, and we cast our lot with those scholars who believe it is not only possible, but often highly illuminating, to search for the unique and distinctive characteristics of any given age group of Americans. But we also know this is not an exact science,” the report states.