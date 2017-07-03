Toxic algae returns to Utah Lake, though not as bad as before

Utah County Health Department officials have posted signs around Provo Bay warning visitors of toxic algal blooms, according to The Salt Lake Tribune and Deseret News.

Deseret News reported crews have been monitoring the algae levels since June 12. The blooms were first detected using satellite imagery.

While the blooms are present, the level of toxins measured in a sample collected Monday did not warrant a full closure of the lake. Utah County Health Department spokeswoman Aislynn Tolman-Hill told Deseret News the lake will not be closed over the holidays but they’d like people to be aware ahead of time.