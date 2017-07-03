Highlights from BYU colleges

Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering and Technology
- BYU engineers took fourth place in the University Rover Challenge. The Rover Challenge asks students to design and build revolutionary Mars rovers that may be used for human exploration. It has been considered one of the most challenging robotics competitions for students because robots must be able to work by themselves and complete a variety of tasks in rugged environments. The BYU engineers finished with a score of 324.7 points, including a perfect score in the science challenge.
David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies
- The annual Payson Scottish Festival and Highland Games are will be held Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 in Payson, Utah. The festival is free and includes food, music, entertainment and more.
Marriott School of Management
- Marriott School of Management professor Eva Witesman recently spoke in devotional about the importance of gaining education in order to prepare for the future God has planned for all of us.
- Marketing professors at BYU and the University of Washington conducted a study that found advertising that appeals to our more distal senses — such as sight and sound — delay purchasing, whereas advertising that appeals to our more proximal senses — such as touch and taste — lead to earlier purchasing.
- Ahmad Salah, who graduated with a background in analytical engineering and an MBA from BYU, uses his background to do good for refugees. Salah and his wife, Shereen, travel across the globe to help solve issues in refugee camps. They also do service for refugees residing in Utah. Their projects include collecting donations to fund refugees’ clothing, living conditions and basic nutritional needs, as well as helping families set up homes after arriving in the United States. Salah said his MBA has helped him learn how to approach a problem and see things from a different perspective.
College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences
- Jake Mingus is a recent computer science graduate who is starting a job with Google as a software engineer this July. He is also one of the five members of the popular Hey Joe Show. Mingus and his friends started the Hey Joe Show as a way to connect with the Philippines after each of the members served LDS missions there. The group, which has now grown to a fan base of over 800,000 followers on Facebook and millions of views on YouTube, shares musical and comedic sketches online and on tours and talk shows throughout the Philippines. The Hey Joe Show was able to achieve this success all while its members were students at BYU.
- BYU professors Gus L. W. Hart and Jennifer B. Nielson have been named as the new associate deans in the College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences. Hart has taught at BYU since 2006 as a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, and Nielson came to BYU in 2004 and teaches in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry. The two will serve C. Shane Reese, the newly appointed dean, beginning July 1.
J. Reuben Clark Law School
- The BYU International Center for Law and Religion Studies is hosting a conference on religious freedom to help the public better understand their First Amendment rights. The BYU Religious Freedom Annual Review will be held at the BYU Conference Center on Thursday, July 6 and Friday, July 7 and is open to the public. Topics such as getting involved in local government; finding common ground with LGBTQ groups; what separation of church and state really means; the rights of parents, students, and teachers; and accommodating religious expression will all be discussed.