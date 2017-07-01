BYU ranked No. 31 Directors’ Cup

BYU athletics finished the 2016-17 season ranked No. 31 in the Learfield Directors’ Cup, which ranks collegiate athletic programs based on results in both women’s and men’s sports.

The Cougars were the highest ranked non-Power 5 team and finished 39 spots above the next West Coast Conference team (Pepperdine, No. 70).

Among Utah schools, BYU finished above Utah (No. 54), Southern Utah (No. 153), Utah State (No. 198), Weber State (T-No. 252) and Utah Valley (No. 287).

Stanford won this year’s Directors’ Cup. Ohio State, Florida, USC and North Carolina rounded out the top five.

BYU teams earned points towards the 2016-17 Directors’ Cup in women’s cross country (67.5), men’s cross country (72), football (45), women’s soccer (64), women’s volleyball (64), women’s gymnastics (46.5), women’s indoor track and field (55), baseball (25), women’s golf (27), men’s golf (28.5), softball (50), women’s outdoor track and field (29), men’s outdoor track and field (37.5) and men’s volleyball (90).

Last season, BYU was ranked No. 30 in the Directors’ Cup.

In 24 years of the Directors’ Cup, BYU has an average ranking of 33 and 12 top-30 rankings. The Cougars’ highest finish was 12th in 1998-99.