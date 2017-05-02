Readers’ Forum May 2

ROTC move negative

The potential relocation of the ROTC programs from BYU to UVU should cause BYU to ease the transition for cadets who may need to commute between the two campuses.

The Air Force ROTC Detachment consists of 150 cadets: 29 at UVU and 121 at BYU. The Army ROTC Battalion has 202 cadets: 40 at Southern Utah University, 62 at UVU and 100 at BYU. The relocation will be convenient for the UVU cadets and potentially give them a better opportunity to join the program. Relocating creates a commute for BYU cadets, who are the majority of the battalion. Most BYU cadets live near campus and many lack cars.

“Contracted” cadets (90 of the Air Force cadets and 118 of the Army cadets) have committed themselves to years of service in exchange for government benefits. These cadets will now have to choose between commuting or dissolving their contracts. The Department of Defense should allow cadets to dissolve their contracts without penalty. The penalty for dissolving a contract is usually paying the government back for scholarships and educational expenses.

BYU has access to Zoom, an online video program for instruction. The cadets could use this for lectures, limiting the times they would have to drive to UVU. The ROTC program could hold lab exercises in a neutral location between BYU and UVU, making the traveling distance equal for all cadets. The university could provide or sponsor a shuttle service, university vans or a carpooling system for cadets.

Cadets will have to deal with weather conditions interfering with their commute, especially during the winter. They will have to rework their entire schedules — work, school, church, family — around traveling to and from UVU for their program commitments. Cadets participate in physical training, one-hour workouts at 6 a.m. four times a week. They also attend class, ranging from one to three hours of instruction a week, and lab, three hours of field training once a week. The least the university can do is provide them some options that will help enable them to fully participate in and complete their commitments, while preparing them to be future military leaders.

Jenae Hyde

Lufkin, Texas

Summer lovin’

My friend’s date asked her last minute, and then during the date answered a phone call from another girl and set up a date with her. Then later as they finished their crepes in his apartment, he asked her to help with his dishes. He then left her to do them by herself.

There’s socially awkward and then there’s rude; her date was just plain rude. We all probably have friends who don’t like going on dates, maybe even because of experiences like my friend’s. As members of the LDS Church we believe everybody has the ability to change. If both boys and girls have good manners on dates, we can lessen the audible sigh or scoff from so many people whenever dating is brought up!

This summer, BYU students will intern, live at home or abroad, work or take classes. Warm weather is date weather; just be yourself and be courteous on dates. Both boys and girls can make the first move and both can be nice.

Laura and Carlos Galvao

Albany, New York; Boston, Massachusetts

Emotional health needed

Freshman BYU students should be required to take a one-credit class in emotional health. This would help them recognize and deal with their own emotions, as well as develop empathy for others who may need support.

Everyone goes through difficulties; whether it’s dealing with health issues, death or disappointment, none of us is immune. For the majority of people, their college years bring a new level of difficulty. Dating, classes, part-time jobs, making and losing friends, serving missions and choosing majors can add to the hardships.

BYU students also have a difficult time knowing how to support friends who are struggling emotionally. This unfamiliarity with empathy leads to feelings of loneliness and emotional distance between friends.

These two issues could be solved if students were required to take an emotional health course. The course would help them move forward with emotional confidence in their lives.

Hope Thomas

Salt Lake City, Utah