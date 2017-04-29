BYU basketball announces roster changes

BYU coach Dave Rose announced on Friday that Steven Beo, Jamal Aytes and Davin Guinn will not be returning to the team next season.

Beo will transfer from the team. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged over two points and a rebound per game and had 27 assists during his freshman season with BYU.

He will have to sit out next season in accordance with NCAA transfer rules and will have three years of eligibility after that.

Aytes is graduating from BYU this spring and plans to transfer from the university. He will be eligible immediately under NCAA graduate transfer rules.

The 6-foot-6 forward shot 56 percent from the field and 70 percent from the free-throw line during his junior season at BYU.

Guinn will forgo his senior season to focus on academics next year. The 6-foot-5 guard will graduate this spring and has been admitted to the J. Ruben Clark Law School.

Last season Guinn played in all 34 games and averaged over two points and two rebounds per game with 21 steals overall.