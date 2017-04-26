BYU men’s and women’s golf take home WCC awards

BYU golf received multiple awards after the West Coast Conference announced its annual postseason honors on Tuesday.

For the men’s team, junior Patrick Fishburn was named Co-West Coast Conference Player of the Year while Rhett Rasmussen was named Freshman of the Year.

Fishburn had ten top-10 finishes this season and medaled at the Pacific Invitational in October.

Rasmussen had four top-10 finishes and a first place finish at The Goodwin.

Additionally, freshman Peter Kuest medaled at the conference tournament on Saturday after defeating Santa Clara’s Hayden Shieh in a playoff.

All three were named to the All-WCC Men’s Golf First Team.

The No. 27 women’s team saw senior Alexandra White, junior Kendra Dalton and sophomore Rose Huang named to the All-WCC Women’s Golf First Team.

Coach Carrie Roberts was also named Coach of the Year after guiding the Cougars to four event wins and six second place showings.

Dalton was also named the conference’s Player of the Year. She finished the season with a victory at the Juli Inkster Spartan Invitational, three runner-up showings and six top-10 finishes overall.

Huang had six top-10 finishes including two runner-up showings this season.

Both teams will look for postseason success at NCAA Regionals in May.