No. 3 BYU defeats No. 8 Stanford back-to-back nights

No. 3 BYU men’s volleyball defeated No. 8 Stanford in straight sets on Thursday night (25-21, 25-20, 25-21) and in four sets (25-19, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24) on Friday night.

Senior Jake Langlois led with 14 kills (.375) on Thursday night and Junior Brenden Sander with 10. Leo Durkin had 32 assists and Erik Sikes contributed eight digs.

BYU started out the first set strong on Thursday night and had good offensive performances from multiple players. The Cougars had five aces in the win.

“Tonight was a great team performance,” BYU head coach Shawn Olmstead said on Thursday night. “As a team, we’ve been working each day in practice to improve on a few things, and I thought we made progress there.”

Friday night’s win was led by a double-double performance from Langlois with 14 kills and 12 digs. Price Jarman followed with 10 kills and an impressive .588 hitting clip and a season- high of eight blocks. Erik Sikes had a season-high 15 digs.

The Cougars had excellent blocking on the night finishing with 18.5 blocks compared to Stanford’s 11.

BYU will return to the Smith Feildhouse on Friday, March 3 to host Cal Baptist.