BYU working with West Coast Conference to improve conference branding

BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe is asking Cougar students and fans to help improve the branding of the West Coast Conference.

“The West Coast Conference has partnered with BYU and the other conference schools to engage the strategic consulting team of Van Wagner Sports and Entertainment and Victus Advisors to assess the awareness, perceptions and positioning of the WCC’s brand,” Holmoe said in an e-mail.

Fans wanting to help the WCC on behalf of the university can take a 10-15 minute survey. The survey can be viewed here and will be available until Friday, March 3.

Topics in the survey include brand recognition, campus and conference ways to improve game and viewing experiences and future marketing campaigns.

“Allow me to thank you in advance for your time and willingness to help with this important study,” Holmoe said in an e-mail. “Your participation is critical and greatly appreciated.”

