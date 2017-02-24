BYU baseball overcomes sluggish start to beat Northern Colorado 10-9

BYU baseball beat Northern Colorado 10-9 in 10 innings Friday afternoon in California.

It was the third game out of six played so far this season to go to extra innings. The Cougars went to extras just twice in all of last season.

The Cougars played the Bears yesterday, easily winning 6-0. This game was much closer thanks to a sloppy start for the Cougars defensively.

Pitcher Connor Williams walked three of the first four batters of the game and walked in a Northern Colorado run.

Hayden Rogers relived Williams, but the umpire called a balk on Rogers with the bases loaded to give the Bears a 2-0 lead off of pitching miscues.

A single and a sacrifice fly finished the inning for Northern Colorado and put the Cougars in a difficult four-run hole.

Heroic hitting from Bronson Larsen helped bring the Cougars back. Larsen hit a solo home run in the top of the third and blasted a two-run homer in the seventh to take an 8-7 lead.

The Bears went into the ninth inning down by two runs, but the Cougars couldn’t close out the game as Northern Colorado scored two tie it up.

In the tenth inning, Colton Shaver hit a single and drove in the winning run, taking a 10-9 lead. BYU would hold on for the win.

BYU will wrap up its weekend in California with a Saturday rematch against San Jose State at 2:00 p.m. PST.