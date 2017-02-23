Two double-doubles lead BYU women’s basketball to victory against Portland

BYU women’s basketball defeated Portland 73-60 on Thursday night at home. Two Cougars tallied double-doubles.

Kalani Purcell, no stranger to double-doubles, scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Amanda Wayment recorded her first double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

“I thought I didn’t come into the first half as strong,” Wayment said. “I kind of made it a goal when I came in the second half to just get boards, that’s my game.”

Makenzi Pulsipher led the team with 20 points and Cassie Broadhead also scored in the double digits with 15 points.

Despite their final scores, BYU started off a little slow and lacked consistency in the first half, shooting at only 33.3 percent.

Head coach Jeff Judkins explained how the team pulled out of it in the second half by putting emphasis on their defense.

“We seemed real sluggish,” Judkins said. “I thought by pressing we could get some energy and try to get going.”

The full court press brought the Cougars in control of the pace of the game and they were able to ramp up their intensity. In the fourth quarter, BYU pushed their lead by improving their offensive flow to find the open shooter for 19 points, compared to Portland’s 10.

“I think that we have a team that can press,” Pulsipher said. “We are a really great fast break team, and when we get quick baskets like that it can really help when you’re in a drought and struggling at first.”

BYU plays their final home game on Saturday, Feb. 25, against WCC favorite Gonzaga at the Marriott Center