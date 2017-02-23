BYU football announces games with Tennessee and Idaho State

BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe today announced agreements with the University of Tennessee and Idaho State University for future football games.

The Cougars will meet the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 7, 2019. The Vols will come to Provo on either Sept. 1 or 2. The 2019 contest will be the first time that Tennessee and BYU have ever met in football.

Tennessee, a member of the Southeastern Conference, has claimed six national championships, has taken 16 conference titles and appeared in 52 bowl games. Neyland Stadium, has a capacity of 102,455 and is the fourth-largest athletic facility in the United States.

“There’s something about those orange and white checkerboard end zones that shouts ‘Tradition!’,” BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe said. “When the opportunity to play a series with Tennessee presented itself, we didn’t blink.”

BYU will also host a game against Idaho State University on Nov. 16, 2019.

This will be the sixth time that the Cougars and the Bengals have met in football. The first time in Pocatello, Idaho on Nov 4, 1932 and the most recently on Nov. 16, 2013 in Provo. The Cougars currently have a 5-0 record in the series.

“Pocatello is only about three hours from Provo and it’s a good regional contest for both schools,” Holmoe said. “We look forward to hosting Idaho State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in 2019.”

Kickoff times and broadcast plans for the games will be announced at a later date.