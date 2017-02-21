Engineers question President Trump’s Dakota pipeline order

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to revive the Dakota Access Pipeline project on Jan. 24. The Army Corps of Engineers’ agreed to look for alternative routes for the project Dec. 5, 2016, a historically unprecedented victory for Native Americans. Trump’s executive order made the victory short-lived.

The pipeline will cross under the Missouri river, the primary water source for the Standing Rock Sioux. It also passes through land that belongs to Native Americans according to the 1851 Fort Laramie Treaty.

Similar incidents in history have not ended in favor of Native Americans, such as the Pick-Sloan Missouri Basin Plan. The project built a dam on Lake Oahe in order to control flooding. The reservoirs created flooded Native American agricultural and grazing land and required the relocation of hundreds of families, according to The National Park Service. This project, also by the Army Corps of Engineers, violated the Fort Laramie Treaties and Winters Doctrine respecting tribal sovereignty in 1944.

BYU graduate Eric Morgan sides with the pipeline project. He said the project will enable access to the valuable resource of oil, and the Army Corps of Engineers has already done their best to ensure the safety of the project.

“They’ve gone through the whole process they needed to do in the first place,” Morgan said. “It’s hard to be on the protesters side when (the Army Corps of Engineers) has done everything they are legally required to do.”

In addition, Morgan mentioned that there are eight other pipelines currently underneath Lake Oahe. The Dakota Access Pipeline will be at least 92 feet below the lake bed, much deeper than existing pipelines, according to Dakota Access Pipeline Facts.

As a result of Trump’s executive order, plans to do an environmental impact study have been scrapped. Morgan commented that the Army Corps of Engineers already completed an environmental study, prior to the Standing Rock protests.

Native Americans and their sympathizers, however, say the issue is not environmental; instead, the issue is one of tribal sovereignty. They claim that proceeding with the project despite protests would be unconstitutional.

Utah State University associate history professor Colleen O’Neill said tribal sovereignty is a three pronged issue: the right to govern one’s community, the ability to preserve one’s culture and the right to control one’s own economy.

“Sovereignty is about them making those decisions,” O’Neill said.

BYU law professor Michalyn Steele of the Seneca nation said tribal sovereignty doesn’t quite fit in with the structures of federal and state government. She said federal and state governments derive their power from the people, but tribes do not.

“(The tribes’) powers predate the Constitution,” Steele said. “They were sovereigns before the United States was the United States.”

Tribal nations are categorized as foreign countries in the Constitution. Steele said this indicates the tribes’ brand of sovereignty requires the same nation-to-nation relationship the United States would have with any other country.

Historically, Steele said, the federal government only recognized tribal sovereignty when it was beneficial to them.

“Now, when (some action) may not be beneficial to (the United States) but it’s still beneficial to the tribes, are we willing to live with the doctrine that tribes have a measure of sovereignty?” Steele said.

Westminster College professor James Singer of the Navajo nation said tribal sovereignty is simply the ability for Native nations to decide how they want to structure their societies.

“We need to elevate tribal sovereignty,” Singer said.

O’Neill, Steele and Singer all cited meaningful consultation as a way to honor tribal sovereignty and avoid future conflicts.

“A lot of tribes feel like they are consulted only after the fact as a courtesy, not as an equal player,” O’Neill said.

Steele said federal and state governments have a legal obligation to consult with Native nations on projects that will affect them heavily, according to federal and international law.

BYU associate English professor Mike Taylor said consultation with tribes and statements of support are not enough to make a change in relations with Native Americans.

“It would take politicians and lawmakers that are actually willing to make difficult decisions and change up our systems that are built around diminishing tribal sovereignty and marginalizing Native peoples,” Taylor said.

Encouraging the growth and development of Native Americans has a complicated history.

“What you see is this pendulum swinging back and forth of whether we were going to, as the United States, were going to tolerate tribes being tribes, and having a kind of separate identity, or whether we were going to force them to abandon tribal identity and force assimilation,” Steele said.

Singer expressed dismay over the history of attempted assimilation of Native Americans in the US.

“The assimilation process itself has been really detrimental to Native societies,” Singer said.

Assimilation refers to policies in the past which have forced Native Americans to adopt government policies for education, health practices and other fundamentals. Taylor defined assimilation as the idea that federal government knows better than Native American government how to govern the Native American people.

Singer said he believes Native Americans should be given the power and sovereignty to decide on these important issues individual to each nation.

“Will it succeed? I don’t know,” Singer said.

It will take time and it will take serious change, some of which might be uncomfortable. It will require listening to Native Americans and reacting to what they say, according to both O’Neill and Taylor.

“It’s a difficult process, but it’s a worthwhile project,” Singer said.

The Standing Rock Sioux are organizing a march on Washington D.C. for March 10 to protest the renewal of the Dakota Access Pipeline project and the violation of Native American land rights.