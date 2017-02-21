Highlights from BYU Colleges

Family Home and Social Sciences
- A study by Family Life Professor Russell Crane recently found that people with eating disorders often don’t get the treatment they need to fix their disorders.
- The annual Mary Lou Fulton Mentored Student Research Conference is accepting student project submissions until March 30 at noon. Cash prizes will be awarded to winners at the conference on April 13.
David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies
- The 27th annual Hunger Banquet will take place on Feb. 25 from 6-9 p.m. at the Wilkinson Center Ballroom. All proceeds from the event will be donated to organizations dedicated to helping refugees. Tickets can be purchased online or at the event and are $10 for students or $14 for general admission.
- Matthew Gowans of Snow College will give a lecture titled “Environmental Stewardship, Global Citizenship and the Restored Gospel” on March 3 at 3 p.m. in room 238 of the Herald R. Clark Building.
Marriott School of Management
- The Marriott School of Management MBA program is now ranked No. 65 in the world, according to the Financial Times, moving it up fifteen spots from last year. The program is also ranked No. 1 in Utah, No. 8 in the west and No. 33 in the U.S.
- A team of three Marriott School students tied for second place in the Duff & Phelps YOUniversity Deal Challenge, winning $6,000. Trevor Armstrong, Daphne Armstrong and Derek Wilson traveled to New York City for the competition.
David O. McKay School of Education
- A study from BYU’s Autism Connect team found an inverse correlation between aggression and brain stem volume in children with autism; the smaller the brain stem in the child, the greater the likelihood of aggression.
College of Humanities
- Norman Wirzba, professor of theology, ecology and agrarian studies at Duke Divinity School, recently emphasized the importance of keeping harmonious ecological relationships at a Humanities Center Lecture. He also explained the inseparability and interdependency of all life forms on Earth.
- Visiting lecturer Elliot Oring presented the work of BYU emeritus professor William Bert Wilson on Mormon humor. Oring examined Wilson’s role in forming the study of Mormon humor.
College of Fine Arts and Communications
- The Venice Baroque Orchestra will perform “The Four Seasons” by Vivaldi on March 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the de Jong Concert Hall of the Harris Fine Arts Center. Tickets range from $15-35 and can be purchased online or at the event.
College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences
- Biochemistry professor John Price found that eating less can slow down the cellular process of aging. His research found that ribosomes, the protein makers of a cell, have more time to repair themselves when less food is consumed.
J. Reuben Clark Law School
- Professor Maybell Romero spoke about massive incarceration and its implications for society at the World of Law event on Feb. 8.
- The 2017 BYU Law Review Symposium, “Law and Corpus Linguistics,” was held on Feb. 3. The conference featured scholars from various backgrounds with corpus linguistics experience.
Lee Library
- The Documentary Film Series will continue with a free screening of “Newtown” on March 2 at 7 p.m. in the first floor auditorium of the Lee Library.