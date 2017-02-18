BYU women’s basketball defeated by St. Mary’s

The BYU women’s basketball team lost on the road to St. Mary’s 64-58 on Saturday despite a game-high 18 points for Cassie Broadhead.

Along with Broadhead, Kristine Nielson scored in double figures with 13 points. Kalani Purcell was on the edge of a double-double with nine points and game-high nine rebounds.

Coach Jeff Judkins attributed the loss to a rough start for the Cougars.

“We didn’t start the game well,” Judkins said. “We didn’t set the tone we wanted to. When we started to press, it paid off. We got them to speed up. I thought we did a good job fighting back, but we had some opportunities down the stretch that we didn’t capitalize on.

The teams traded shots throughout the second quarter, but the Cougars went into half time five points behind.

The Gaels were able to score 23 points from the free-throw line throughout the game, after the Cougars received 26 personal fouls, compared to SMC’s 13 personal fouls.

After falling behind in the first three quarters, the Cougars fought hard to come back in the fourth, bringing the gap down from 10 points to four in the last minutes, but it wasn’t enough.

The Cougars return home to the Marriott Center on Thursday, Feb. 23 to face off with Portland.

