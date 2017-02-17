BYU law school ranked No. 1 for return on investment

Social Finance, Inc. conducted a study that shows BYU Law students will have less debt after graduation compared to their peers at other law schools.
BYU law school was ranked as having the highest return on investment for graduates in America, according to Social Finance, Inc.
Tuition for BYU law students is $12,000 per year for those who are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and $24,000 for non-members, according to U.S. News.
Those who study at the University of Texas at Austin fall right behind BYU. UT Austin grads have an average salary of $147,444 per year, and their graduates have an average debt of $105,254, according to SoFi.
“If you go the firm route, I think BYU law for sure offers a great monetary return on your investment,” Simpson said. “But what it’s offered me is flexibility, which is more of a priority for me.”
BYU law school associate professor Aaron L. Nielson said he believes the school is a great value because students will be able to manage their debt, if any.
“If students aren’t carrying around what amounts to a second mortgage, they have a lot more career options, including public service,” Nielson said.
