BYU Marriott School Student Council spreads love with 3,500 hearts for Valentine’s Day

Students hold paper hearts promoting the student council's Instagram account. James Pickard said the council hopes to reach 1,250 as a result of this event. (Gianluca Cuestas)

The paper heart chandelier dangles through four levels of the Tanner Building. (Gianluca Cuestas)

Elise Eisinger, Tessa Smith and Matt Malmors stand in front of a wall of hearts. Each heart displays a clever business related joke or the BYU Marriott School Student Council's social media handle. (Gianluca Cuestas)

Free treats are given to students as part of the celebration. (Gianluca Cuestas)

Students are greeted as they walk into the Tanner Building on Valentine's Day. (Gianluca Cuestas)

Students are in for a Valentine’s Day surprise when they walk into the Tanner Building today. Members of the BYU Marriott School Student Council decorated the interior of the building with 3,500 paper hearts, including a crafty chandelier that spans four floors.

Volunteers have been planning this “heart attack” since mid-January, according to council member James Pickard. The student council began teasing the event on Instagram nine days ago, with mysterious captions accompanying each photo. About 40 students stayed in the Tanner Building until 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning in order to finish the pre-Valentine’s Day preparations.

Pickard said the end goal of this event is to make all students aware of the “happenings” at the Marriott School and the school’s social media.

“We wanted to do something big, capture people’s attention,” Pickard said. “We wanted them to know about the Marriott School.”