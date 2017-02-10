Students use Galentine’s Day as a means of service

Fans of the popular NBC show “Parks and Recreation” know exactly what Galentine’s Day entails, but for those who don’t, Leslie Knope has the answer.

“It is only the best day of the year,” according to “Parks and Recreation” character Leslie Knope.

Galentine’s Day is a day set aside for women. It’s a day that solely celebrates gals and their pals. Women all over the world now celebrate this fictional holiday by pampering each other with gifts, food and I love you’s.

BYU student Cecelia Proffit and English major Maegan Taylor are teaming up with Sodalicious and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to use Galentine’s Day as a means of service this year.

Proffit has continually followed the media coverage of the worldwide refugee crisis closely. When the crisis in Aleppo, Syria, increased in severity, she felt she needed to do what she could to help.

“With everything going on in the news, I was wanting to do something, anything, to help out,” Proffit said. “I began doing a lot of research on trustworthy organizations who were doing great work on the refugee crisis. The IRC stood out for having a chapter in Salt Lake City and working with refugees locally, as well as around the world.”

Proffit soon realized she and her friends could connect with the IRC and collect donations for refugees.

“I’ve talked to people who just feel helpless,” Taylor said. “We march in the protests, we do what we can in our small communities, but it doesn’t feel like it makes any difference. This is our chance to do something that will actually impact people’s lives.”

Sodalicious found out about the team’s Galentine’s Day plans and decided to get involved.

“We are really excited that Sodalicious is letting us use their space at the Village, and we are very grateful to them for that,” Proffit said. “Sodalicious will be donating 100 percent of its profits from the event.”

The “Galentine’s Day with a purpose” event will be held Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at the Sodalicious located at the Village at South Campus from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Those who desire to celebrate Galentine’s Day with their friends can not only go to Sodalicious to spend time with each other, but can also go for a good cause. People who attend can bring items that will be donated to refugees.

The initiative is focusing its efforts of collecting donations of laundry detergent, dish and hand soap, baby wipes and cleaning wipes because, according to the IRC, refugees need these items most.

Proffit and Taylor will also be collecting gift cards to stores like Smith’s, Wal-Mart and Target. Those who attend will also be able to make Valentine’s cards to give to refugee families.

“It’s going to be a really casual event,” Taylor said. “Come when you can, bring what you can and stay for as long as you can. We will be enjoying each others company while hopefully making a difference in a lot of people’s lives.”

More information about the event can be found here.