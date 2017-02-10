Langlois, Dobbert lead No. 3 BYU to sweep over USC

The BYU men’s volleyball team swept the Trojans in the Galen Center Friday night (27-25, 25-17, 25-16).

“I’m happy for the guys and their performance as a team tonight,” BYU head coach Shawn Olmstead said. “Tim did a great job tonight, and Jake was aggressive in all areas. It was good to get some reps for the others as well, and they did a good job in that role.”

Jake Langlois led the Cougars with 12 kills while adding four digs. Tim Dobbert had 11 kills hitting on a .500 clip, six digs and four blocks. Leo Durkin set the offense with 33 assists and Price Jarman contributed a team-high five blocks. Erik Sikes had a season-high 12 digs in the win.

BYU started the match off slow, falling behind USC quick in the first set. Big kills from Langlois and Brenden Sander helped the Cougars fight back and win the first set 27-25.

The next two sets were controlled by the Cougars as they went on runs of points with kills, aces and blocks.

The Cougars will return to the Smith Fieldhouse on Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. to take on UC San Diego.