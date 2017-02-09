BYU basketball falls on road to Pepperdine

BYU basketball dropped its fifth West Coast Conference game of season with a 99-83 loss at Pepperdine Thursday night. It is the fourth year in a row that the Cougars have lost on the road to the Waves.

Nick Emery led the Cougars with 19 points and three assists while Eric Mika added 18 points and five rebounds.

Foul trouble was a key issue on the night for BYU, as Mika and Yoeli Childs both fouled out. Emery ended the night with four fouls while TJ Haws had three.

Early on, Pepperdine held tough after Emery started the game 3-for-3 from the field.

After the first media timeout, the Waves took over. A 9-0 run extended their lead to 20-11 and they never looked back.

The Cougars would cut the lead to four multiple times over the course of the game, but they couldn’t find a way to take the lead.

Shooting 8-for-28 from 3-point range and just 47.5 percent from the field hindered any comeback attempt.

Lamond Murray Jr. led Pepperdine with 30 points on 10-for-20 shooting and a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line. The Waves shot 57.8 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from 3-point range on the night.

BYU falls to 17-9 on the season, 8-5 in conference play. Currently, the Cougars sit in a tie for third with San Francisco, their opponent this Saturday. Tip off is set for 9pm MST.