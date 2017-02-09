BYU announces football games with San Diego State and McNeese State

BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe announced today agreements for future football games with San Diego State and McNeese State.

BYU football will clash with San Diego State in San Diego on Nov. 30, 2019, with a return game scheduled for Nov. 14, 2020 in Provo.

The Cougars will host McNeese State during the 2018 season on either Sept. 22 or Oct. 13. The exact date will be announced at a later date.

“We’re pleased to announce a new series with San Diego State as well as a first-time matchup with McNeese State,” Holmoe said. “We’re excited to renew our strong history with San Diego State in a series that has included many incredible games over the years. We also look forward to hosting McNeese State in Provo.”

Kickoff times and broadcast details will be unveiled at a later date.