Varsity Cup strips BYU rugby of 2015 National Championship

According to reports from Goff Rugby Report and This Is American Rugby, officials with the Varsity Cup have stripped BYU rugby of its 2015 National Championship.

The organization is vacating BYU’s 30-27 victory over the University of California Berkeley, allegedly over the use of an ineligible player.

The Cougars have played in every Varsity Cup since the tournament began in 2013. The victory over Cal was the fourth-straight National Championship for head coach David Smyth and the Cougars.

BYU rugby will not be participating in the 2017 Varsity Cup.

BYU has yet to release a statement on the decision.