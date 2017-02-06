BYU men’s tennis team goes 3-0 over weekend

The BYU men’s tennis team came out on top with three wins this weekend and gave head coach Brad Pearce’s 200th career win at BYU.

The team took on Denver on Friday night and finished the weekend strong with a double-header against Montana State and Northern Arizona University on Saturday.

In the match against Denver, the Cougars were down 3-2 with only two matches left to play. Sam Tullis pulled out a win in a second-set tiebreaker, tying up the match 3-3. John Pearce rallied to get BYU their final point of the night in a three-set match at fourth singles.

With BYU’s 4-3 victory against Denver, head coach Brad Pearce earned his 200th win at BYU.

“To me, every win is important,” Pearce said. “Every win is precious. It’s not really something I’m counting. I’m just working on getting the guys prepared the best they can for the next match. Yes, it was the 200th win, but the hallmark of tonight’s match for me is that we got the job done.”

Saturday morning the Cougars came out of the gate strong with wins on every doubles court against Montana State.

Scott Bohne played in his first match after a season-ending injury last year. He and Aidan Carrazedo won at third doubles along with Jacob Sullivan and John Pearce at first doubles and Keaton Cullimore and Tullis at second doubles.

The Bobcats stole their only point of the day when Cullimore was defeated at the No. 1 singles spot.

Matthew Pearce, Tullis, Carrazedo, Garret Vincent and Derek Vincent won their singles matches, sealing BYU’s 6-1 victory over Montana State.

Sullivan and John Pearce carried the momentum over to the afternoon against Northern Arizona and secured their second doubles match of the day.

The Lumberjacks rallied during singles play as Sullivan lost his first singles match of the season after a third-set tiebreaker at fourth singles.

BYU came out with a 4-2 win against NAU with victories from Cullimore and John and Matthew Pearce.

This week the Cougars will take on in-state rival Utah at home on Feb. 9 at the indoor tennis courts.