Four-star BYU commit makes dramatic signing day appearance

High school football fans in Utah knew Chaz Ah You as a hard hitting safety that flew around the field and made plays.

But it’s a different kind of flying that got Ah You noticed on Signing Day.

The four-star safety out of Timpview High School announced his commitment to BYU in style by landing a helicopter in the middle of LaVell Edwards Stadium where he was met by Cosmo and a group of excited Cougar fans.

During his senior year Ah You totaled 56 tackles, forced six fumbles and collected three interceptions.

Ah You was recruited by dozens of big-name schools, but narrowed his choice down to BYU, Stanford, UCLA and Washington.

Ah You’s father Jasen Ah You was hired as BYU’s director of football athletic relations last April and his professional bio can be seen here.

BYU finished signing day with 24 recruits including one other four-star commitment, defensive end Langi Tuifua.