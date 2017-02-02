BYU women’s basketball falls to WCC leader Gonzaga

BYU women’s basketball lost on the road against West Coast Conference leader Gonzaga on Thursday 87-52.

The Cougars had a rough first half with Gonzaga’s defense slowing them down. They trailed by 23 at the half.

“Gonzaga played a great game tonight,” BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. “They shot the 3-pointer as good as any team has against us all year. I thought we competed, but we just didn’t execute on offense or defense.”

The Cougars picked up the pace in the second half and were able to double the first half score by the end of the third quarter.

Guard Cassie Broadhead contributed 18 points, continuing her double-digit streak. Purcell led in rebounds with 10.

Unfortunately for the Cougars, BYU wasn’t able to close the gap as the Bulldogs surged ahead with a fast and accurate offense to seal the game with a 35-point lead.

The Cougars will stay on the road to take on the Portland Pirates on Feb. 4.