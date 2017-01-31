 Highlights from BYU Colleges – The Daily Universe

Highlights from BYU Colleges

Family Home and Social Sciences

  • A study by School of Family Life Professor David Dollahite found that married couples who practice a common religion are more likely to avoid problems, respond to issues and reconcile after conflicts arise.

    Ryan Turner
    David Dollahite gives a devotional address (Ryan Turner)
  • Dr. Kathryn Edin of Johns Hopkins University will give a lecture entitled, “Addressing Family Instability and Complexity” Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hinckley Center Assembly Hall. Attendance is free.

Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering and Technology

  • Michael Rice (BYU Photo)
    Michael Rice (BYU Photo)

    The STEM Career Fair will be held Thursday, Feb. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Wilkinson Center Ballroom and Garden Court. The fair is an opportunity for STEM majors to meet employers, line up internships and network among major companies such as Amazon, Intel and DOMO.

  • Professor Michael Rice was elevated to the Grade of Fellow by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers for his work on communications waveforms, detection algorithms and channel models for aeronautical telemetry.

David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies

Marriott School of Management

Jeff Dotson (BYU Photo)
Jeff Dotson (BYU Photo)
  • A recent study by Assistant Professor of Marketing Jeff Dotson found as Google searches for brands increase, sales increase. The study also found that most branded search comes from people who intend to buy a product, have questions about a product or who have continuing interest in the brand.
Lt. Governor Spencer Cox (Marriott School)
Lt. Governor Spencer Cox (Marriott School)
  • Utah Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox shared the importance of being genuine in a speech delivered to BYU MPA students and faculty on Jan. 17. Cox also stressed the importance of choosing the right career path.

David O. McKay School of Education

College of Life Sciences

Laura Jefferies (BYU Photo)
Laura Jefferies (BYU Photo)
  • Assistant Professor Laura Jefferies is leading a team of food science researchers to find new ways of processing insects (specifically crickets) so they can be added to protein bars and utilized for their high nutritional value.

College of Fine Arts and Communications

Steve Thompson (BYU Photo)
Steve Thomsen (BYU Photo)
  • Professors Steve Thomsen, Quint Randle and masters student Matt Lewis explored the spirituality of pop songs in a recent study published by the Journal of Media and Religion. They explored how the cultures of entertainment and religion interact, especially among millennials.

College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences

Vanguards (BYU Photo)
Vanguards (BYU Photo)
  • A group of seniors from the BYU Center for Animation collaborated with over 50 students from other colleges to create “Vanguards,” a multi-player video game that took almost 18 months to complete . The game is available for free download on Steam.

 

J. Reuben Clark Law School

Andrew Van Wagenen
John W. Welch (Drew Van Wagenen)
  • Law Professor John W. Welch was named Distinguished Scholar in Residence by USC’s Office of Religious Life and the John A. Widtsoe Foundation. He will be doing research and guest lecturing at USC for the spring 2017 semester.
  • Several BYU Law faculty members participated in the 2017 annual meeting for the American Association of Law Schools (AALS), January 3-7 in San Francisco. This year’s theme was, “Why Law Matters.”
BYU Motion Picture Archive Film Series (Harold B. Lee Library)
BYU Motion Picture Archive Film Series (Harold B. Lee Library)

Library

  • On Wednesday, Feb. 8, the Harold B. Lee Library will host a training on how to group and manage contacts in Outlook. The training will be held in HBLL 2234 from 5 – 6:15 p.m. Sign up here.
  • The BYU Motion Picture Archive Film Series will show “Our Relations” on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. in the HBLL auditorium. Early arrival is recommended.

Click the buttons below to go to each of the colleges news page, or see University news here.

Family, Home and Social Sciences
Ira A Fulton College of Engineering and Technology
David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies
Marriott School of Management
David O. McKay School of Education
College of Life Sciences
College of Humanities
College of Fine Arts and Communications
College of Nursing
College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences
J. Ruben Clark Law School
Religious Education
Eleanor Cain

Elle is currently an Editorial Assistant for the Universe and former Opinion Editor. She is double majoring in News Media and Spanish. You can follow her on Instagram and Twitter @eleanor__cain

Archives