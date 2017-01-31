Highlights from BYU Colleges

Family Home and Social Sciences
- A study by School of Family Life Professor David Dollahite found that married couples who practice a common religion are more likely to avoid problems, respond to issues and reconcile after conflicts arise.
- Dr. Kathryn Edin of Johns Hopkins University will give a lecture entitled, “Addressing Family Instability and Complexity” Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hinckley Center Assembly Hall. Attendance is free.
Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering and Technology
-
The STEM Career Fair will be held Thursday, Feb. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Wilkinson Center Ballroom and Garden Court. The fair is an opportunity for STEM majors to meet employers, line up internships and network among major companies such as Amazon, Intel and DOMO.
- Professor Michael Rice was elevated to the Grade of Fellow by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers for his work on communications waveforms, detection algorithms and channel models for aeronautical telemetry.
David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies
- UCLA Professor of International Development Daniel Posner will give a lecture entitled, “Experiments in Governance: A Stocktaking and an Extended Example” at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in room 238 of the Clark Building (HRCB).
- Erika Edwards Decaster and Carolina Allen of Big Ocean Women will give a lecture entitled, “Environmental Stewardship, Global Citizenship, and the Restored Gospel” on Friday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. in room 238 of the Clark Building (HRCB).
Marriott School of Management
- A recent study by Assistant Professor of Marketing Jeff Dotson found as Google searches for brands increase, sales increase. The study also found that most branded search comes from people who intend to buy a product, have questions about a product or who have continuing interest in the brand.
- Utah Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox shared the importance of being genuine in a speech delivered to BYU MPA students and faculty on Jan. 17. Cox also stressed the importance of choosing the right career path.
David O. McKay School of Education
- The Education Leadership and Foundations sector of the McKay school recently hired two new employees: Associate Clinical Professor Bryan Bowles and Department Secretary Michele Price.
College of Life Sciences
- Assistant Professor Laura Jefferies is leading a team of food science researchers to find new ways of processing insects (specifically crickets) so they can be added to protein bars and utilized for their high nutritional value.
College of Fine Arts and Communications
- Professors Steve Thomsen, Quint Randle and masters student Matt Lewis explored the spirituality of pop songs in a recent study published by the Journal of Media and Religion. They explored how the cultures of entertainment and religion interact, especially among millennials.
College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences
- A group of seniors from the BYU Center for Animation collaborated with over 50 students from other colleges to create “Vanguards,” a multi-player video game that took almost 18 months to complete . The game is available for free download on Steam.
J. Reuben Clark Law School
- Law Professor John W. Welch was named Distinguished Scholar in Residence by USC’s Office of Religious Life and the John A. Widtsoe Foundation. He will be doing research and guest lecturing at USC for the spring 2017 semester.
- Several BYU Law faculty members participated in the 2017 annual meeting for the American Association of Law Schools (AALS), January 3-7 in San Francisco. This year’s theme was, “Why Law Matters.”
Library
- On Wednesday, Feb. 8, the Harold B. Lee Library will host a training on how to group and manage contacts in Outlook. The training will be held in HBLL 2234 from 5 – 6:15 p.m. Sign up here.
- The BYU Motion Picture Archive Film Series will show “Our Relations” on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. in the HBLL auditorium. Early arrival is recommended.