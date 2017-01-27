BYU presents second annual leadership conference

BYU will host the second annual The Summit Leadership Conference, Jan. 27 and 28. Students will have the opportunity to hear BYU alumni speak about their legacy and their success, motivating students to do the same.

This event will allow students to come together from surroundings schools to listen to top business leaders. The conference can give students the ability to network and socialize with their peers who have potential job opportunities for one another.

This event started when BYU Alumni Services Coordinator, Curtis Isaak, had the idea to start a networking opportunity after he attended a similar event at a nearby college. Curtis wanted to allow BYU alumni to come back and speak to students about how they can succeed in the business world.

The goal of the event is to let BYU alumni give back to the school by helping students get a head-start on their career, according to Mary Pingree, Vice President of traditions in student alumni.

Students can buy tickets online and use a promotional code. If students are not able to do this beforehand, they can purchase tickets at the door, assuming there are tickets available. Check-in for the event will be held in the Wilkinson Student Center Ballroom on Friday from 4:15-4:45 p.m.

Students are advised to dress business casual for the event, as they will be networking with CEOs from top companies.

BYU Electrical engineering major Jordan Brown shared his experience from the event last year.

“The counsel that I heard at The Summit has helped me develop more successful habits in not only leadership situations, but almost every aspect of my life,” Brown said. “It is applicable to everyone, in all situations.”

The first day of the event will go from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and includes speakers and dinner. Speakers for the first day include: Frank Vandersloot, CEO of Melaleuca, comedian, Jenna Kim Jones, executive director of Rising Star Outreach, Amy Antonelli and more.

BYU Alumni Services Coordinator Curtis Isaak said he believes this event is important because it is a way to serve students and motivate them to expand their experience. He said the alumni want to give back to the students and help serve them.

“BYU has great alumni who are out in the world doing great things, and this is why we created The Summit,” Isaak said. “Serving our students is so important that the BYU Alumni Association has subsidized the event to make it very cost effective for students.”

Students will be able to network with their peers to learn about internship and job opportunities, at the conclusion of the speakers. There will be a question and answer session at the end of the event.

The second day of the event will start at 9 a.m., breakfast included, and will go until 12:30 p.m. Students will be able to attend a workshop where they will hear from six different speakers. Speakers include writer for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Ariel Scuzh, Senior Vice President at U.S. Bank Chris Failure and other business entrepreneurs.

Vice President of communications at BYU Student Alumni James Belyeu said this event is a testimony to him and to the students, to show what BYU Student Alumni represents. His goal for the event is to help inspire students to learn more in order to reach their dreams and aspirations.

“We aim to teach students that they can become great alumni someday, and this doesn’t always necessarily have to be monetary,” Belyeu said. “I love BYU and I’m honored to be a part of an organization that allows me to gain so much knowledge in a spiritual, professional, and uplifting environment.”

Students can visit the conference website for the conference schedule and speakers.