BYU announces plans for Richards Building pool

BYU announced the finalizing of plans for a new pool for the Richards Building.

According to a statement from BYU, the new pool will fit in the current space of the existing aquatic facility and the pool will serve BYU’s swim and dive programs in addition to the aquatic programs.

BYU’s current pools were built in 1965 and are 25-yards long by 20-yards wide.

The new pool will be 42-yards long by 25-yards wide and features a moveable, floating platform between the diving and swimming areas.

BYU will also be adding a second, smaller pool that can be used for a number of activities.

Construction on the pools will begin in late March and will continue through the Fall 2017 semester. In the meantime, BYU’s swim teams will practice on off-campus facilities.