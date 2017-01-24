Brides offer advice for staying warm in winter weddings

Winter wedding styles and trends have evolved over the years to not only keep a bride warm but ensure she looks and feels like a bride.

There are many ways to make a dream dress winter ready with today’s fashions and trends, according to Annie Sciammarella, a wedding specialist at The Perfect Dress in Salt Lake City, Utah. She said fur jackets, capes and long sleeve dresses have risen in popularity during the past few years.

Sciammarella said she has seen a lot of different techniques to keep a bride warm, including liners.

“It is very common for brides to use nude linings underneath dresses with lace bodices or sleeves,” she said. “This helps them stay warm while keeping the lining hidden.”

Baylee Relf, a popular local Instagram user and esthetician, had a winter wedding that gained popularity over social media. She wore a short-sleeved dress during her late November wedding and needed something to fight the cold. She wanted something to keep her warm, but also wanted to feel like a bride and not like she was wearing a coat.

“In addition to a fur coat, I also wore suede booties to keep warm because the style matched my coat, and they were so comfortable,” Relf said. “I was glad to have them on my wedding day.”

Makaylee Racker, who was married in the Salt Lake Temple this winter, decided to fight the snow with two different pairs of shoes for her bridal pictures and wedding.

“I wore nude, kitten heels on our wedding day, but for our bridals, I wore snow boots,” Racker said. “We had to hike up a mountain in the snow, and there was no way my heels would make the trek.”

BYU European studies major Kastina Segard was married at the Provo City Center Temple in December. She decided to keep her hair down on her wedding day, so she would have a little extra help staying warm.

“It snowed the day I got married, but luckily I have naturally curly hair so when it got wet, I was okay with how it looked,” Segard said. “I would definitely think about doing a hair style that would still look good if it got a little wet.”

Aside from wearing fur coats, changing shoes and planning for wet hairstyles, brides have other quick, easy wedding day tips to help with the chilly weather of a winter wedding.

Sciammarella said many brides who have pockets in their dress or jacket will put hand warmers in them for a source of heat. She also suggested the use of umbrellas because they can protect a bride’s dress and hair from any rain or snow.

Segard had a few suggestions after her experience with the snow on her wedding day.

“I wish I would have worn leggings or thermals under my dress because in pictures and in person, it wouldn’t have been noticeable, and I would have been a lot warmer throughout the day,” Segard said.

Racker also had some advice from her experience on her wedding day.

“Even if your dress has long sleeves, wear some sort of stole or jacket. My fur stole was a life saver,” Racker said. “The day of our wedding was cold and I could have definitely used some extra layers.”

All of the brides interviewed had one piece of advice in common: to remember that the little things don’t matter. They said there was so much adrenaline and excitement on their wedding day, they didn’t even realize how cold it was. That day wasn’t about what was going wrong, but rather what was going right, according to Racker.

“I ended up being so happy our wedding was in the winter,” Racker said. “There’s something so magical about the snow.”